BEAVERTON
Beaverton and Pinconning split a double header last Tuesday in Beaverton. The first game was tight and turned into a pitchers duel between Carson Oldani and Pinconning’s Tommy Yanoski. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when the Beavers scored the only run of the game.
Trent Reed got his second double of the game when he hit a deep line drive to center field. Yanoski got ahead of the next batter, Brayde Keeley with two quick strikes. Down in the count 1-2 Keeley drove the ball into left field for a single scoring Reed. When the next two batters, Alex Pahl and Mike Hartwell singled the Beavers, they had the bases loaded with one out and looked like they were going to break the game open, but Yanoski got the next two Beaverton hitters on strikes and the game went into the fourth inning with Beaverton in front 1-0.
Neither team could muster much offense the rest of the way. Oldani doubled in the fourth and Pinconning had back-to-back single with two outs in the sixth, but all three runners were left on base. Oldani gave up just four hits in the game Yanoski surrendered six.
The only real threat mustered by the Spartans came in the first inning when DJ Labean led off the game with a triple. Oldani got the next batter to ground out to third baseman Mitch Hall. He checked the runner and made the play to first. Oldani then struck out the next two Pinconning hitters to get out of the inning. Lebean had three of the four Pinconning hits in the game.
The second game got away from the Beavers in the fourth inning. After tying the score 4-4 in the top of the inning they gave up three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Pinconning scored three more in the fifth and two in the sixth for a 12-4 win.
Beaverton had its games with Farwell rained out last Thursday. The Beavers are 3-1 in the Jack Pine Conference a game behind Clare. They played in Harrison last night and will host Gladwin at 4 p.m. on Thursday.