Beaverton Softball

BEAVERTON – The Beavers picked up four wins last week, sweeping double headers with Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart and Birch Run. Cadence Augustine got the win in the first game beating Sacred Heart 9-4. She went six innings striking out nine while only giving up two earned runs. Molly Gerow had two hits and two RBIs in the game. Hannah Lewis also drove in two runs with a single, and Logan Matthews had a RBI single. Mady Pahl, Alexis Grove, Sawyer Gerow, and Lily Ficek also singled in the game.
Beaverton won the second game 10-0 in five innings. Gerow picked up the shutout win striking out eight Irish batters along the way. Gerow helped her cause with a fourth inning Grand Slam. Grove hit a two run homer in the third and Pahl had two hits and two RBIs. Matthews, Augistine, Grace Simpson and Hannah Stearns also had hits for the Beavers.
Friday’s double header in Birch Run resulted in two double digit wins for the Beavers, 13-1 in the first game and 14-1 in the second. Augustine pitched the first game striking out six and with no earned runs. S. Gerow had two doubles and five RBIs. M. Gerow had three hits and three RBIs. Grove had two doubles and two RBIs. Matthews also picked up two hits and two RBIs. Pahl had a double and triple. Laken Yott had an RBI single; Stearns added two singles.
Gerow got the win in game two giving up one earned run on two hits. She also struck out two Panthers. Matthews had a big game at the plate collecting four hits and three RBIs. Grove and S. Gerow both had two hits and two RBIs. Lewis had a two run single; Stearns batted in one with a single, and Pahl had a triple.
“It was a good week for us,” said Coach Aaron Wentworth. “The girls are playing well right now. We hope to keep it going” The Beavers are 12-1, but don’t play again until May 4.