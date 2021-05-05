LAKE CITY
The Beavers improved to 15-2 on Saturday with a pair of wins over Lake City, 19-2 and 20-0. Cadence Augustine got the start and win for Beaverton in the first game. She struck out 10 while giving up only two hits and one earned run.
Beaverton scored five runs in the first inning so the game was never in doubt. Mady Pahl led off with a single and moved to third on a hit by Molly Gerow. Pahl scored on a wild pitch and Gerow moved up to third base and scored on a single by Alexis Grove. Lauren Matthews drove her in with a single. The next batter Lily Ficek doubled driving in Grove. Ficek eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Gerow had another big game at the plate with four hits including a homerun, two triples and five RBIs. Beaverton had 14 hits in the game; Pahl, Grove, Ficek and Rayne Myers all had two hits. Pahl, Ficek and Hannah Lewis each had two RBIs.
The Beavers scored 13 runs in the second game, which lasted only three innings due to the mercy rule. Gerow got the win striking out four batters while giving up one hit. Pahl and Gerow each had three hits in the game. Grove, Sawyer Gerow, and Mathews had two hit a piece. Mathews had four RBIs, M. Gerow, S. Gerow, and Grove had three RBIs; Myers had two. “We were able to move some kids around today as we get ready to start league play,” said Coach Aaron Wentworth. “Pitching, defense, and hitting were real solid today.”
Alma provided much better competition last Thursday. The Panthers won the first game 5-3 and the Beavers bounced back to take the second game 13-3. Beaverton jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on game one. Pahl led off with a single, and M. Gerow was hit by a pitch giving Beaverton runners on first and second with no outs. After the next batter was retired S. Gerow doubled knocking in both runners. Mathews followed with a single driving in courtesy runner Grace Simpson from second.
Alma scored two runs in the third and three in the fifth to eventually win the game. Pahl and Mathews each had three hits in the contest. S. Gerow had two RBIs. Augustine got the start for Beaverton. She surrendered three earned runs on six hits while striking out three Alma batters.
The second game was tight early as the score was 1-1 going into the top of the fourth before the Beavers broke the game open with 10 runs. A double by Mathews; singles from Myers, Lewis, Pahl, M. Gerow, Grove and Mathews, her second hit of the inning, along with multiple walks put the game away.
M. Gerow finished the game with three hits and two RBIs. She was also the winning pitcher. She gave up two earned runs on five hits while striking out six. As the 10 run fourth inning indicted the Beavers hit well in the second game. Ficek added a two run single, and Hannah Sterns had a double.
“Alma’s defense was really good and they made timely plays especially in game one,” said Wentworth. The Beavers were 15-2 heading into a double header last night with Pinconning. They travel to Farwell on Thursday.