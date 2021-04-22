BEAVERTON – It’s been over a year since their last game, but the Beaverton Softball team hasn’t missed a beat. They opened the 2021 season by going 8-1 and finishing second in their Dar Grove Tournament. “We played good competition today,” said Coach Aaron Wentworth. “For the most part our pitching was good, we had a few mistakes on defense but facing good hitting teams sometimes causes a few hiccups.”
The Beavers played Reese in their first game on Saturday beating the Rockets 13-7. Cadence Augustine got the win throwing four innings while giving up only three hits and two earned runs. Molly Gerow struck out four in two innings of relief. Several Beaverton batters had big days at the plate. Gerow had three hits including a double and three RBIs. Rayne Myers also had three RBIs while collecting two hits in the game. Sawyer Gerow had two hits and two RBIs and Alexis Grove had a RBI double.
Beaverton defeated Gladstone 12-2 in five innings in the second game. Myers led the way with three hits and three RBIs. Molly Gerow and Mady Pahl each had a single and two RBIs. Sawyer Gerow had two hits and a RBI. Lily Ficek added a single and RBI. Augustine got the win pitching all five innings giving up one earned run on three hits and striking out three.
Unionville-Sebewaing provided the competition in the championship game. The Patriots are the defending Division 4 state champions (2019) and went on to beat the Beavers 5-2. Grove had a triple and RBI. Laken Yott had a single and the other Beaverton RBI. Augustine was tagged with the loss throwing three innings and giving up three earned runs. Molly Gerow struck out nine while giving up only two hits and no earned runs in four innings of relief.
“We hit the ball well all day and had our chances against USA but couldn’t get the big hit,” said Wentworth. “We are very pleased with our team so far this year. The kids are fun to be around and are playing well. We are looking forward to next week.”
The Beavers won a pair of games over Ithaca last Wednesday beating Yellow Jackets 6-3 in the opening game and came from behind to take the nightcap 9-8. Molly Gerow got the win in the opening game going four innings while striking out three and surrendering two earned runs. Grace Simpson pitched two innings of scoreless relief. Sawyer Gerow had a single and two RBIs. Grove also had a single and a RBI. Ficek and Logan Mathews both had doubles. Hannah Stearns added a single.
Beaverton trailed Ithaca in the second game before some late game heroics brought home the win. Molly Gerow led off the last inning with a double and scored on a walkoff double by Grove to take the win. The Beavers used four pitchers in the game; Gerow got the win after retiring the last batter in the sixth inning. Yott started with Pahl and Simpson also getting a chance to throw in the game. Pahl, M. Gerow, Grove and Yott all had two hits. Yott had two RBIs; Myers, Mathews, Grove and M. Gerow also had RBIs. “These were two good wins tonight in the cold. We rotated the pitchers the best we could and they did a good job,” said Wentworth. “We got some timely hits tonight as well. Molly led off with a blooper over the infield and legged out a double to leadoff the bottom of the last inning and Alexis had a big hit to drive her in for the win. It’s great to see them hustling that much.”
Beaverton swept Bay City Central to open the season last Tuesday. Both games were high scoring affairs with the Beavers winning the first game 13-10 and the second 10-9. The first game went into extra innings. Both teams scored in the eighth before Beaverton put the game away with five runs in the ninth inning. M. Gerow got the win; Pahl and Simpson also pitched for Beaverton. S. Gerow had a big game at the plate collecting five hits and driving in five runs. M.Gerow, Grove and Myers each had two hits in the game.
Simpson got the win in the second game retiring the final eight Central batters to notch her first varsity win. Yott and Pahl also threw for Beaverton. The game was tied 9-9 in the sixth inning before a two out double by Grove drove in the winning run. Pahl, Grove and S. Gerow each had two hits. Ficek, S. Gerow and Hannah Lewis each had two RBIs.
“It was just great being on the field after two years. We knew we were likely going to have a shootout today and the girls hit the ball hard and played good defense,” added Wentworth. “We had a lot of kids step up today as we are navigating our way around COVID issues.”
The Beavers won a pair of games in Tawas by identical 8-6 scores Monday afternoon. More information on those games should be available in next weeks paper.