MANTON
Some extra inning fireworks broke open a close game as Standish-Sterling scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to eliminate Beaverton in Regional semi-final action last Saturday.
The Panthers scored first with single runs in the first and second innings to take 2-0 lead, which they held until the top of the fifth inning when the Beavers finally got on the board. Grace Simpson led off the inning with a single and moved to third when the next batter, Mady Pahl singled. With one out Alexis Grove singled driving in Simpson.
Beaverton tied the score 2-2 in the top of the seventh when Sawyer Gerow hit a dramatic two out homerun. Standish put runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Beaverton pitcher Cadence Augustine worked out of the jam getting the final two outs and sending the game into extra innings.
Lily Ficek singled and Augustine reached base on an error giving the Beavers runners on first and second with no outs in the eighth. After a ground out Pahl hit a sacrifice fly to right field scoring Ficek and moving courtesy runner Laken Yott to third bringing up Molly Gerow. She launched a monster homerun to left field giving the Beavers a 5-2 lead, but the Panthers weren’t done. They sent eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning to come away with a 6-5 win.
Ficek led the Beaver offense with three hits. Molly Gerow had a double along with her homerun. Grove also had two hits. Beaverton finished the season 34-8 overall, 12-2 in the Jack Pine Conference. They were also conference and district champions.