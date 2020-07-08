BEAVERTON – Beaverton eighth grader Kennedy Brown-Maxwell recently competed in the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association (MIHA) Junior Virtual Horse Show. The Equestrian Meet was originally scheduled to take place at the Midland Fairgrounds back in early May. With the state virtually shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event was canceled.
To make up for the missed season the MIHA Executive Board developed a way for the young athletes and their horses to compete. They created a competition that allowed the riders to enter videos of themselves competing in various events. Kennedy and her horse Cal competed in the Western Showmanship, Hunt Seat Showmanship and Saddle Seat Showmanship. She entered her horse Lexie in the Flag Race, Cloverleaf and Stake Race.
The riders were given patterns for the showmanship classes which had to be measured as directed in the instructions. They were required to have a videographer make a video of each pattern or run which was then posted according to a schedule set by the organization. The videos were judged and results compared statewide.
It was a highly successful meet for Kennedy and her horses. They placed first in three classes: Flag Race, Cloverleaf and Stake Race. She finished fourth in Saddle Seat Showmanship, fifth in Hunt Seat Showmanship and tenth in Western Showmanship.