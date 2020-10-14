BEAVERTON– The Beaverton volleyball team continues to play some of the better teams in the state as they prepare for the upcoming state tournament. Two weeks ago it was the fourth ranked team in Division 3, Valley Lutheran. Last Saturday number nine Traverse City St. Francis was in town along with the highly regarded Beal City and Swan Valley teams.
The sixth ranked Beavers recorded straight set wins against all three opponents Saturday, 25-16, 25-13 over Beal City, 25-9, 25-14 over Traverse City St. Francis and 25-18, 25-13 over Swan Valley. Beaverton is improving each week and seems to be adding some new looks to their game especially on the offensive side. They are moving their hitters around to become less predictable. It was really obvious on Saturday.
Molly Gerow seemed to be everywhere giving the other Beaverton hitters, Hannah Sterns, Becca Wirt and Faith Danielak more room to operate. Setter Mady Pahl did a good job of spreading the ball around making it difficult for the opposing blockers to get in position. Defensively the Beavers did a good job preventing the ball from hitting the floor. Multiple good digs have to start weighing on the minds of opposing hitters. There are no weak spots in the Beaverton rotation. Gerow had 21 digs, Alexis Grove and Leiyah Mungin had 19 each.
Pahl broke the career assist record on Saturday when she surpassed Ashton Snyder’s 2,411. She had 48 on the day to go along with 15 kills, and 14 digs. Gerow who surpassed 1000 digs on Saturday also had 29 kills. Wirt had six kills and four blocks, Sterns had 12 kills Danielak added four. Mungin had six aces Grove had four.
The Beavers are 17-5 overall and 8-0 in the Jack Pine Conference. They play again tonight at home against JPC foe Shepherd.