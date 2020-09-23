CLARE – It was clear from the opening rotation that it wasn’t going to be Clare’s night. Four straight Beaverton kills forced Clare into an early timeout, but that didn’t stop the run. Hannah Sterns served nine straight points while Molly Gerow and Becca Wirt dominated from the front row. Everything was working for the Beavers at that point as they went on to take a 25-7 win in game one.
Clare had trouble with Beaverton’s serves all night and the Beavers took advantage of it by attacking relentlessly. With the Pioneers off balance Mady Pahl was able to spread the ball around allowing Faith Danielak and Leiyah Mungin to get in on the action. Pahl had 30 assists while Danielak finished the night with five kills and several blocks.
The Pioneers played much better in game two and actually led 7-6 early before Beaverton pulled away for a 25-14 win. Alexis Grove is growing into her new role as the Beaverton libero. She had 16 digs along with 3 aces. She did a nice job of moving the ball to Pahl to set the Beaverton attack, which eventually wore Clare down. Gerow had 15 kills while Wirt added seven along with three blocks. She and Danielak frequently frustrated the Clare attack from the net forcing them tap the ball deeper rather than going for a hard kill.
Beaverton closed out the match with a 25-9 win in the third set. The versatility of the Beavers was apparent all night. Gerow and Sterns can both dominate at the net, but were also second and third on the team with nine and ten digs respectively. Pahl is one of the all time assist leaders for Beaverton, but is also capable of getting a kill of her own when the situation is right. She had four kills and two aces in the match.
“Right from the start we came out on a mission. We played at a high level all night and executed our game plan,” said Coach Steve Evans. “Clare has one of the best players in the area in Bailey Talor. We were fortunate to get them on their heels so we had time to stack our blockers.”
Beaverton improved to .500 overall last Thursday when they beat Shepherd in straight sets 25-11, 25-11, 25-5. “We played well in every area except serve receive,” said Coach Steve Evans. “Credit Shepherd they serve aggressively.”
Molly Gerow had 16 kills and 6 digs while Mady Pahl added 31 assists and 6 digs. Leiyah Mungin stepped up with 5 kills and 6 digs, Alexis Grove had 8 digs with Becca Wirt and Faith Danielak adding 5 and 4 kills respectively.
The Beavers are 5-4 overall and 3-0 in the Jack Pine Conference. They host Meridian tonight.