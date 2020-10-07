PINCONNING – Beaverton scored first and never looked back on their way to a 50-0 win over Pinconning last Friday night. The Beavers scored on their first possession when Cam Mishler ran it in from the six-yard line. Luke Demoines also scored in the first quarter on a two-yard run. Both extra point kicks by Trent Reed were good and the Beavers had a 14-0 lead after one.
Beaverton put the game away in the second quarter with four more touchdowns. Reed ran for 45 yards and a score. Noah Coffey followed with the first of his two-second quarter touchdowns, a run of nine yards. Mishler scored again on a 36-yard pass from Reed and Coffey closed the half with a two-yard touchdown run. Reed kicked all four extra points giving the Beavers a 42-0 halftime lead.
Brian Northrup scored the final Beaverton touchdown in the fourth quarter. Mishler completed the scoring with a successful two-point conversion run. “Lots of guys were able to contribute tonight,” said Coach Aaron Seiser. “It was a good effort on both sides of the ball, and on special teams.” The Beavers rushed for 345 yards and six touchdowns with Coffey and Northrup doing much of the damage with 86 and 85 yards respectively. Reed had 82 yard and Mishler added 56.
Reed completed four of seven passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. Demoines had one catch for 48 yards and Mishler had one for 36. Carson Oldani and Brayde Keeley had the other receptions for Beaverton. The Beavers played stout defense giving up only 73 yards in the game. Mitchell Hall led the defense with four and a half tackles. Hunter Schaefer and Logan Love each had four. Jake Fischer had two tackles for a loss.
“We need to ride this momentum as we prep for next week,” added Seiser. With the win the Beavers improve to 2-1 on the season heading into their game next week in Farwell.