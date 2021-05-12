BEAVERTON
The Beaverton bats were on fire last Tuesday when the Beavers swept Pinconning in a home double header. They pounded out 10 extra base hits including three homeruns in the 13-3, and 13-1 routs. Mady Pahl hit a mammoth shot in the first game, a homerun that went so far it landed in the Beaverton Elementary School playground. Alexis Grove also hit a two run homer in the first game and Molly Gerow added an inside the park homerun in the second game.
Cadence Augustine upped her record to 8-2 with the win in the first game. She pitched five innings in the mercy shortened game giving up one run and striking out two. M. Gerow (8-0) got the win in game two throwing three scoreless innings and striking out two. Augustine pitched the final two innings in relief.
The girls had little trouble with the Pinconning pitching as they collected 30 hits and scored 23 earned runs over the course of the two games. Most of the batters in the lineup had multiple hits and RBIs including; Pahl six hits and three RBIs, M. Gerow four hits 3 RBIs, Grove four hits and six RBIs, S. Gerow five hits and five RBIs, Logan Mathews three hits and 5 RBIs, Rayne Myers two hits and an RBI, Lily Ficek two hits and two RBIs, and Laken Yott two hits.
“We really hit the ball well in both games. Hopefully that trend continues,” said Coach Aaron Wentworth. “Our pitching and defense was solid as well. We have had to move some kids around with an injury situation but they responded very well.” The Beavers are 17-2 so far and received votes in the first coaches’ poll last week. They are currently listed just outside of the top ten. They played at Harrison yesterday afternoon and host Gladwin tomorrow at 4 p.m.