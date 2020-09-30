BEAVERTON – The Beaverton JV team started the season 5-2. They have wins over Gladwin, Farwell, Montabella and Meridian. The losses came to Clare and Roscommon.
“The girls are playing great even though we are dealing with some injuries,” said Coach Tressa Augustine. “The A consist of Becca Claypool a sophomore, Kaelyn Fischer, Karley Fischer, Eva Reader, Kayla Newman, Laken Longstreth, and Adalee Martin (libero) who are all freshman. These girls have been playing together for a while now. They have great chemistry and work as a team. I love to watch them play their game.”
“The JV B consist of MacKenzie Haapala, Lexi Render, Ellie Minkina who are sophomores and Andrea Augustine, Anistan King, Elizabeth Hoag, and setter Kennedy Maxwell. These girls have worked hard and have improved so much already. I am very proud of each of these players.,” continued Augustine.
The girls’ next contests will be a quad in Farwell tonight.