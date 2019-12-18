BEAVERTON – The Beaverton Boys’ JV-A team started its season on the right foot Thursday with a 59-26 win over visiting Harrison. Colton Compton led all scorers with 23 points, while Mitchell Hall added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“It was a pretty typical first game in that it took us a little while to get going,” said Coach Rusty Govitz. “We weren’t doing much right in terms of defending and rebounding in that first half, and we missed a lot of easy shots. In the second half, we hit the boards better and consequently, we were able to run the floor for some transition baskets.”
Once they found their footing, the Beavers outscored the Hornets 46-15 in the final three quarters. Govitz sees plenty of work ahead for his squad.
“We need to consistently challenge teams defensively, and we need to hit our free throws,” he said. “George Killian did a nice job off the bench running the team and giving us a spark, and Brian Northrup and Cody Baker rebounded pretty well. But we’ve plenty of room to improve.”
In the JV-B game, the Beavers topped Harrison 40-27. Alex Pahl led all scorers with 17 points.
The Beavers hosted Meridian Tuesday and will wrap up the pre-holiday portion of their schedule Thursday at home versus Clare.