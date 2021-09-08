BEAVERTON
The Beavers headed into the long Labor Day holiday on a high note last Friday when they swept Central Montcalm, Ogemaw Heights and Alma in a home quad.
Beaverton fell behind Central Montcalm early in the first set trailing 6-0 before they scored their first points. The Beavers eventually tied the score at 11-11 and went on to take a 25-15 win. Beaverton got off to a better start in the second set jumping out to a 10-5 lead before the Hornets got on track. They actually came all the way back and had set point 21-24.
After a net serve by Montcalm made the score 22-24 Alexis Grove came up to serve for Beaverton. A kill by Hannah Stearns and a block by Leiyah Mungin tied the score 24-24. A kill by Montcalm had them in the lead again 23-24 before a block by Faith Danielak, an ace by Karley Fischer, and a nice tap by the Beavers earned them a 27-25 win.
The first set against Ogemaw Heights followed the pattern from the earlier games. The Falcons jumped out to an early lead before the Beavers got rolling. They eventually tied the score 7-7 and didn’t trail the rest of the way taking a 25-22 win. Beaverton led from start to finish in the second set winning 25-19.
The Beavers defeated Alma 25-12, 25-20 in the third match of the day to improve their record to 10-5. Stearns led the Beavers with 24 kills, 16 digs and seven aces. Grove had 11 kills, 16 digs and five aces while Mungin added 14 kills, 30 digs and five aces. Also having good outings for Beaverton were Sawyer Gerow with 23 digs, Kaelyn Fischer 23 assists, 10 digs, Becca Claypool eight kills and Franzi Grummt six aces.
The Beavers are back in action tonight when they open Jack Pine Conference play hosting Meridian. They travel to Bay City Central on Saturday to compete in the Mitten Classic with 15 other teams.