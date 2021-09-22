BEAVERTON
Beaverton outscored Meridian 14-6 in the fourth quarter to break open a tight game and record their first win of the season, 31-22. The quarter started with the Beavers leading 17-16 and remained that way until Mitch Hall went 46 yards for a touchdown with just under six minutes left in the game to make the score 24-16.
Meridian answered on the next drive going 55 yards to make the score 24-22. A big stop on the two-point conversion try preserved the Beaverton lead. The drive took 4:26 leaving the Mustangs with no choice, but to attempt an onside kick, which was fielded by Beaverton’s Tanner Hipkins. After two Noah Coffey runs and an illegal procedure penalty the Beavers had a fourth and seven at their own 48-yard line.
Hall struck again on the next play going 52 yards for the touchdown to ice the game 31-22. Hall finished with 184 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Coffey ran 20 times for 90 yards and completed six of thirteen passes for 63 yards and a touchdown to Colton Compton.
Hall had three catches, Hipkins two and Compton one. Alex Killian made one field goal and all four of his extra point attempts for seven points.
Logan Love and Justin Uhl led the defense with six tackles apiece. Justin Wood had four and Hall three and a half. Love and Wood had sacks while Uhl had two tackles for a loss.
“Hats off to Meridian for giving us all we could handle. It was a very competitive game,” said Coach Aaron Seiser. “We are very thankful to get our first win of the season. We are a bit young and inexperienced, but we fight.” Seiser went on to say, “We weren’t able to grind it out on the ground like we’d like, but we did hit some key passes for scores and despite giving up some big plays we found a way to make a huge stop on a two-point conversion.”
“All in all, it wasn’t pretty but we’ll take it. I’m super proud of our kids,” continued Seiser. “There were many opportunities for us to hang our heads and give up, but we didn’t. I hope this gives us some confidence as we move forward in our preparation for Harrison.” The Beavers hope to start a winning streak when they travel to Harrison Friday night.