BEAVERTON – The Beaverton girls improved to 3-1 on the season with a 67-33 win over Coleman Monday night. This was their second meeting of the year. Beaverton won the first game 55-50 back on December 4. The Beavers jumped all over Coleman early this time around taking an 18-4 lead in the first quarter. Molly Gerow had 14 points in the quarter to lead the way.
Gerow seemed to be everywhere. She finished with 34 points, five rebounds and five steals. Kaitlynn Maxwell also had a big night with 15 points including three, three-point shots.
Kiera VanSickle had eight points and Alexis Grove added six points and four rebounds.
“Our work ethic and team camaraderie is great this year,” said Coach Renee Inscho. “The girls talk a lot” on the court and “work together very well.” It probably doesn’t hurt that many of the girls had a taste of big time success. Five of the girls were also regulars on the volleyball team that made it to the state semifinals in Battle Creek. They know what it takes to win and I’m sure they enjoy the feeling that comes with it.
The Beavers have two more games this week. They play at Meridian tonight and travel to Clare on Friday before a three-week break for the Christmas Holiday. Their first game after the break will be against Pinconning on January 10.