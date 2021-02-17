HARRISON – The Beavers got the Jason Hubble era off to a good start last Friday with a 59-32 win over Harrison. Hubble took over from long time coach Renee Inscho this season.
Both teams were tight at the start of the game leading to a low scoring first quarter. The Beavers led 6-4 after one quarter. Beaverton played much better in the second quarter outscoring Harrison 21-9. Mady Pahl and Leiyah Mungin led the way with 10 and six points respectively. When Alexis Grove hit a three-point shot at the buzzer Beaverton had a 27-13 halftime lead.
Molly Gerow took over in the third scoring eight of her 14 points in the quarter as Beaverton doubled up on Harrison taking a 43-21 lead into the fourth. Good defense kept Hornets in check all night and Beaverton went on to take a 59-32 win.
“We got off to a slow start but were able to keep at it defensively until we started to make a few baskets,” said Hubble. “I was extremely pleased with the way we rebounded the basketball on both ends.”
Pahl led the Beavers with 18 points including shooting eight for nine from the free throw line. She also had seven rebounds. Gerow had a double-double scoring 14 points and grabbing a team high 11 rebounds. Mungin also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Grove was the fourth Beaver in double figure scoring 12 points and dishing out five assists. Beaverton played host to Meridian last in in Jack Pine Conference action.