BEAVERTON – Beaverton opened practice on August 12 when they welcomed a large contingent of players to the practice field. This year’s group has a tough act to follow. The 2018 Beavers reset the bar for the entire program. They won a share of the Jack Pine Conference championship and made it to the second round of the playoffs. The 42-14 win over Maple City Glen Lake marked the first time in school history, Beaverton had won a playoff game.
That team was blessed with a great group of seniors who were both good football players and great leaders, but Coach Seiser is not one to look back or live on his laurels. He said, “You can’t replace the individuals, but the thing is every year is a different team. It’s part of our job as coaches to develop the players we have.” The fortunate thing for Seiser is that in spite of the personnel losses, there are multiple players returning that had big roles last year and the junior varsity was loaded with talent that is getting ready to contribute.
Player development is important to the Beaverton coaching staff. Seiser mentioned that Jack Owens and Kyle Cassiday were good players when they were brought up to varsity as sophomores, but needed to work hard to become the players they were as seniors. “It took a lot of hard work and coaching for them to develop.” He went on to say, “We have a lot of kids who have put the time and effort in, are coachable, and committed. Hopefully, we will have those same type of results.”
The Beaverton program prides itself on being physical and hopes to continue with that style of play on offense if it is working. Seiser did say that they will do what works. “We are not going to run our head into the wall.” If they need to, they will play a more perimeter, finesse, based offense. They are open to whatever they need to do to move the ball.
Trent Reed is in line to replace Logan Gerow at quarterback and Jarrett Inscho will get a lot of carries from the fullback position. They also plan to move Inscho around to play to his strengths. Linemen Grant Brandon, Jacob Cassiday, Jake Fisher, and Will Aldrich all started at some point last year. Senior Kade Tripp is developing and there are some young guys coming up that will see playing time. Seiser feels that the offensive line is a group that will be pretty strong this year.
Several players have the potential to stand out at the skill positions. Jayvin Balzer and David Krohn return. Junior Cam Mishler will play in the slot. Several other guys are also up from junior varsity and will get a shot including Brady Keeley, and Carson Oldani. Colton Walters returns from injury, and Lucas Schweinsberg came out this year giving the Beavers multiple athletic players to choose from.
Coach Seiser is not one to make bold predictions for the season, but he will talk about what he expects from his program. They will play each week to win. He thinks that the kids understand that an all-out effort is needed each week. He believes that if they compete hard, are physical, and go all-out they will be pretty happy no matter the result.
Beaverton opens the season on August 29 when Breckenridge comes to town. They lost to the Huskies 20-19 last year. One of only three games that the Beavers lost last year.