Beaverton Football preview

BEAVERTON
If there is one constant in high school sports its change and that is the challenge for the Beaverton football team this season. The Beavers graduated 12 players from last year’s team that went 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the Jack Pine Conference.
This year’s version will be both young and inexperienced. Head coach Aaron Seiser mentioned that only three and a half starters return on both sides of the ball. Logan Love and Mitchell Hall return for their senior seasons while sophomore Justin Uhl a starter on the offensive line last season is back and will also play on the defensive line this year. Two other returning players that will have expanded roles this year are Noah Coffey and Brian Northrup.
Love will once again play on the offensive line and at linebacker, but Hall will make a big move this season. He will continue as a linebacker on defense, but take over a fullback on offense.
Coffey has some “big shoes” to fill. He will take over at quarterback replacing two-year starter, Trent Reed. “Coffey is fast and pretty aggressive running the ball,” said Seiser. His biggest issue will be reading defensive keys due to inexperience. “I’m excited to see what he can do,” continued Seiser. “He bided his time and found other roles last year, now it’s his time to step up and see what he can do.” Northrup also waited his turn last season playing in different roles. This season he will be a regular in the backfield and at linebacker.
The Beavers will be looking at six new starters on both sides of the ball, but Seiser isn’t complaining. “We are going to have to find our way,” he said. “I feel good about the players that we have returning. Now it’s time for us to get our young players up to speed and see what they can do.”
Leaders have started to emerge for the Beavers. Seiser said that Hall is probably the most vocal among them at this point. “I put it on our returners to help make sure that things are done the right way.” Two other players he singled out were Love and senior Dom Cornell. He mentioned that Cornell “Busted his butt during the off season transforming his body in the weight room.” He had some injuries that slowed his development, but he is healthy, in great shape and ready to make his mark.
With all of the winning that the Beavers have done lately no one is going to feel sorry for them because they are young and inexperienced. They can probably expect to get everyone’s best shot, but that can also be a great opportunity. Spots in the lineup have opened up for the first time in two years. It’s up to the young men who are joining the program to grab those spots and make the most of it. With one of the best coaching staffs in the Jack Pine Conference I would expect the Beavers to reload rather than rebuild.