BEAVERTON – Byron employed an interesting strategy last Friday night in their playoff game with Beaverton. They tried to intimidate the Beavers with physical play and borderline cheap shots. The play was chippy all night all night with the Eagles committing 10 penalties for 120 yards. They did score a touchdown in the first quarter, which broke a string of 18 straight shutout quarters for the Beavers.
“Our defense took some punches early, but responded well after the first quarter,” said Coach Aaron Seiser. “Byron is a good football team. We had to step up and go toe to toe with them.” The Beavers responded with several big plays on the next drive to take a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter. Quarterback Trent Reed ran for 15 yards on first down. He hit David Krohn with a 25-yard pass on the next play. A penalty cost the Beavers 15 yards, but didn’t kill the drive. Reed ran for a 37-yard score five plays later to give the Beavers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“Offensively, Byron took some things away from us,” said Seiser. “We needed to make some adjustments in order to move the football later in the game.” The adjustments were effective with the Beavers scoring 21 second half points. The first touchdown came when Krohn outraced the Byron secondary to the end zone after catching a short pass from Reed. The play covered 42 yards and gave Beaverton a 14-6 lead.
The Beavers were able to put the game away with two fourth quarter touchdowns. The first came on an 11-yard run by Reed the second came when Jayvin Balzer ran over a defender at the goal line to score from the one. “This game was everything we were expecting – tough, physical, a bit chippy,” added Seiser. “Like many playoff games, there were ups and downs. “Our kids weathered the storm and found a way to win.”
After the early score the Beaver defense settled down and held Byron in check. The Eagles committed three turnovers in the fourth quarter while the game was still on the line. Cody Schertz recovered a fumble early in the quarter while Luke Demoines and Krohn added interceptions late.
Reed led the offense with 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns while also throwing a touchdown pass. Balzer had 19 yards rushing and a touchdown. Krohn had the other touchdown on a 42 yard pass from Reed. Reed was also the leading tackler for Beaverton with nine. Jarrett Inscho had eight and Demoines added 6.5. Chris Schertz had two tackles for a loss Demoines, Inscho, Reed and Devin Tilkins each had one.
“We are very happy to extend our season. Any chance to keep playing is a blessing,” said Seiser. “We will enjoy this win tonight, but will quickly turn our focus to New Lothrop.” The Beavers travel to New Lothrop on Friday for a game at 7 p.m. The Hornets are 10-0 and the defending Division 7 State Champions. They defeated Lainsburg 47-3 in the first round last week.