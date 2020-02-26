BEAVERTON – Parents night got off to a great start last Thursday when the Beavers got off to a 6-0 start. Beaverton’s three seniors got the start and they made their presence felt early. Kiera VanSickle scored the first points of the game when she grabbed a rebound and put it back for two points. Kaitlynn Maxwell hit a three-point shot soon afterward to make the score 5-0. Averie Bassage did much of the early ball handling.
The Beavers did a nice job defensively in the early going forcing Farwell to miss their first nine shots of the game taking a 6-0 lead before the Eagles scored. A Molly Gerow basket off of a nice pass from Anna Killian and another three-point shot by Maxwell made it 11-2 giving the Beavers their biggest lead of the night. Several Beaverton turn- overs allowed Farwell to claw back in the game 11-10 before Mady Pahl hit a half court three-point shot at the buzzer to make the score 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Beaverton carried the momentum into the second quarter when Alexis Grove got things started with a three pointer and Gerow made a nice pass to Killian for a 19-12 Beaver lead. From there, it was all Farwell. The Eagles went on an 11-0 run to take a 26-19-halftime lead. Farwell had an 11-point lead late in the game when Beaverton went on a run of their own to cut the deficit to five. Grove hit back-to-back three point shots and Maxwell hit her fourth of the game to make the score 46-41.
Maxwell hit another one before time expired but the Beavers were unable to close the gap falling by a final score of 54-44.
Maxwell led Beaverton with 15 points. Grove had nine and Gerow eight. Pahl and Killian both had five. Gerow grabbed nine rebounds for the Beavers Bassage and Pahl each had five. Beaverton has two regular season games remaining before the state playoffs, which start next Monday. They played Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart last night and host Glad- win on Friday. Both the girls and boys will play in Beaverton Friday with the girls’ game starting at 6 p.m.