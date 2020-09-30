BEAVERTON – Beaverton went into last Friday’s game with Harrison riding a nine game Jack Pine Conference-winning streak. Their loss to Clare during week seven of the 2018 season was the last time they had tasted defeat in the conference. It was also the last time that they had lost a regular season game. That streak came to an end with Harrison’s 26-21 win.
The game was tight from the start. Harrison took the opening kickoff and drove 76 yards on six plays for a touchdown. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion try, the Hornets held a 6-0 lead. The Beavers responded immediately with a touchdown drive of their own going 65 yards in eight plays. Key plays in the drive included two long pass completions by quarterback Trent Reed. The first was for 30 yards to Cam Mishler and the second a 26 yarder to Luke DeMoines. Reed hit Carson Oldani with a four-yard pass to tie the score at 6-6. The extra point try by Reed was good giving the Beavers a 7-6 lead with 4:16 left in the first quarter.
Harrison scored late in the second quarter to take a 12-7 halftime lead. The Beavers got the ball first in the third quarter and went on a 14-play 50-yard drive capped off by a 10-yard pass from Reed to Mishler for a touchdown. The drive took 10:16 off of the clock and with the made extra point, the Beavers had regained the lead 14-12. Harrison scored the next 14 points including a touchdown with 1:26 left setting up a dramatic comeback attempt by the Beavers.
Beaverton returned the kick to the 41-yard line starting first and ten with 1:21 remaining in the game. Seven plays later Oldani beat his man in the left corner of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown reception. The extra point made the score 26-21 with 25.2 seconds left in the game. When the squib kick took a high bounce over the first line of Harrison defenders it looked like the Beavers had executed a perfect onside kick. One official actually signaled Beaverton ball while a scrum continued at the bottom of the pile. When the officials finally sorted it out, the referee gave the ball to Harrison. With only 21 seconds left in the game, they were able to run out the clock for the win.
Several Beavers had big games in the loss. Reed threw three touchdowns passes going 13 for 21 for 156 yards. He also rushed 18 times for 91 yards. Oldani had four catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Mishler had three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. Braydee Keeley had four catches for 36 yards. DeMoines ran the ball nine time for 39 yards. Kyle Hall and Mitchell Hall played well at linebacker for Beaverton, as did Reed from his safety position.
“Give credit to Harrison for playing a solid game. We are disappointed in the outcome, but not the effort. We will learn from this setback and get better,” said Coach Aaron Seiser. “I expect a very focused week of practice as we prepare for Pinconning.” The Beavers travel to Pinconning Friday for a game at 7 p.m.
The junior varsity team also lost to Harrison falling 18-0. Travis Ficek had 12 carries for 62 yards. Alex Pahl was 4-10 passing for 42 yards and Justin Wood had nine tackles.