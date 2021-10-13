BEAVERTON
Beaverton tuned up for it’s cross county rivalry match with Gladwin by beating Millington in four sets 18-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20. After some first game jitters the Beavers settled down and dominated Millington the rest of the way.
The Beavers and Cardinals traded points in the second set until Kaelyn Fischer served seven straight points to put her team up 17-7 on their way to 25-14 win. Fischer got Beaverton off to a good start in the third set when she once again served seven straight points. Laken Longstreth served the final five points of the game as the Beavers took a 25-15 win.
Franzi Grummt helped Beaverton put the Millington away in the third set when she served six straight points to break open a tight game. Beaverton went on to close out the match with a 25-20 win in the fourth set.
“Millington defends attacks well and made us locate better,” said Coach Steve Evans. “This was a good game to prepare us for Gladwin. We were almost 2 weeks without a competition because of the Meridian game postponement.”
Hannah Stearns had 12 kills and 16 digs for the Beavers. Leiyah Mungin added 12 kills, nine assists and 13 digs. Fischer had three aces, 25 assists and 11 digs; Alexis Grove and Sawyer Gerow both had 18 digs, Grummt added two aces and three kills, while Faith Danielak had nine kills.
Gladwin travels to Beaverton on Wednesday night for a match that will probably decide the Jack Pine Conference championship. The Beavers won a tense five set match back in September and both teams have been undefeated since. Beaverton is 7-0 in the conference Gladwin is 7-1.