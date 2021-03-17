BEAVERTON – The Beaverton girls clinched at least a tie for first place in the Jack Pine Conference when they beat Farwell 41-29 Monday night. The win gives the Beavers an 11-1 conference record and a healthy lead in the standings over second place Clare who is 8-3. “It wasn’t pretty but good teams do that to you,” said Coach Jason Hubble. “I’m proud of how we don’t overreact and just continue to execute. Our defense in the first half was outstanding.” Beaverton last won the Jack Pine Conference during the 2016/17 season.
The Beavers had three players in double figures led by Leiyah Mungin with 13. Alexis Grove had 12 points and Molly Gerow had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Faith Danielak added seven rebounds while Mady Pahl dished out seven assists.
Two wins last week set up Monday’s opportunity to clinch the championship. Beaverton defeated Harrison on Wednesday 55-27 and Meridian on Friday 51-36. Wednesday’s game with the Hornets was a blow out from the start. The Beavers outscored Harrison 21-2 in the first quarter. Four players scored in the quarter lrd by Gerow with 9.
It didn’t get any better for Harrison in the second quarter as the Beavers kept up the defensive pressure. They overplayed the passing lanes coming up with multiple steals that led to easy buckets on their way to a 40-6 halftime lead. The only thing that slowed the Beavers down was a running clock in the second half as they only had time to score 15 points after the break.
Gerow finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Pahl had 17 points and seven steals. Danielak had another big game on the boards grabbing 10 rebounds. “We shot the ball pretty good against Harrison’s zone defense,” said Hubble. “They seemed to let us shoot 3’s and we made a couple. We also rebounded the ball really well on the offensive side, giving us second chance points.”
Danilak had a breakout game at Meridian on Friday night scoring 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Leiyah Mungin had 16 points; Pahl had 10 and Grove seven. The Mustangs led 21-19 at halftime, but when the Beavers got going in they outscored Meridian 32-15 in the second half. “Meridian came to play tonight, said Hubble. “We didn’t show up until the second half. “
The Beavers have two regular season games remaining. They play Pinconning tonight and host Gladwin on Friday. As the number one seed in their district they received a first round bye. Beaverton will play the winner of the Beal City/Pinconning game on Wednesday, March 24 in Harrison.