BEAVERTON – Beaverton coach Josh Stryker is excited about his team this year. He said that they are a “young team and a fun team.” They were one of the first teams in the state to begin practice when they opened with a midnight run Sunday night, August 12. They had almost twice as many runners as last year, which was good news for Stryker. To liven up the event they got out some glow sticks and balloons and had a fun time running.
Almost everyone from last year’s team is returning and several new athletes have joined them. Several of the runners are new to cross country, and others are new to the high school. They will most likely have nine boys and six girls running this year, almost double what they had last year. Stryker is happy for the expanded team and said, “My job is now to get them healthy and fit.”
Stryker doesn’t believe in “crazy intervals or crazy mileage” at this point in the preseason. He wants to make “running fast as easy as possible.” They will get in shape and get miles and minutes in. When I observed practice on Wednesday, the goal was to make running fast feel as easy as possible. They completed a set of twenty-five 100-meter runs and will revisit the workout in a couple of weeks so that they can gauge their progress and see the improvement in their fitness. Stryker believes that it will give them some momentum going into competition.
A “trademark” of the Beaverton Cross Country program is that they run their best in the meets that matter. According to Stryker, they will “experiment with different race tactics in some of the other meets, but the three Jack Pine Conference Jamborees, and the Regional Meet are the meets that matter.” They use the other meets as learning experiences so that when it is time to compete in a Jamboree or the regionals they can be at their best.
Beaverton will be able to host two meets this year. One will be an invitational with eight other teams. The second meet will be one of the Jack Pine Jamborees at the School Forest course. They have been working hard to get the course in shape and it looks good from the parking area. A volunteer maintenance crew worked hard over the summer to make the improvements, which are obvious. With the new bridge in place the Beavers have a great place to run.