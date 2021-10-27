CLARE
Beaverton moved a step closer to clinching their third straight Jack Pine Conference championship last Thursday when they defeated Meridian in four sets 26-28, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17. With the win Beaverton improved to 11-0 in the conference and 26-9 overall. The win gave them a two game lead over second place Gladwin with three matches remaining.
It was a busy week for the Beavers they defeated Shepherd in three sets on Monday and followed that up with four set win over Clare on Wednesday. Leiyah Mungin had 10 kills, 16 assists and 10 digs against the Pioneers. Hannah Sterns added 17 kills and 21 digs while Alexis Grove had three aces, five kills and 16 digs. Kaelyn Fischer had 25 assists, Faith Danielak seven kills, and Sawyer Gerow 16 digs.
The Jack Pine season comes to an end tonight when the Beavers travel to Pinconning for a Quad that includes Harrison and Farwell. The volleyball tournament starts next Monday in Roscommon. Beaverton plays the host team in a first round matchup. The winner will face Grayling on Wednesday.