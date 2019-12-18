BEAVERTON – The Beaverton Boys opened their season with a 68-33 win over Harrison last Thursday night. The Beavers jumped out to a 24-6 lead in the first quarter effectively burying the Hornets early. Carson Oldani scored 11 points in the quarter for Beaverton.
Trent Reed brought the crowd to its feet with a dunk late in the second quarter for two of the 10 points he scored in the game. At that point the Beavers were totally dominating the game and took a 43-18 lead at halftime.
Five Beaverton players scored in double figures. Beside Oldani and Reed, Cameron Mishler had 12 points, Jarrett Inscho scored 11 and Ryan Diamond tallied 10. The Beavers are an athletic, deep team. They have good size and every one of the seven regulars can handle the ball and are capable of scoring. Beside the five players previously mentioned David Krohn (7) and Brayde Keeley (4) can be expected to contribute their share of points throughout the season.
The Beavers played Meridian last night in an early Jack Pine Conference showdown. The Mustangs are the defending conference champs and handed Beaverton their only two conference losses last year. Meridian was 1-1 heading into the game. The Beavers host Clare on Thursday night at7:30 p.m. The Pioneers are also 1-1 on the season.