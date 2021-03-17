BEAVERTON – The Beaverton boys clinched the outright title to the Jack Pine Conference Basketball Championship Saturday with a 61-50 win over Pinconning. Beaverton trailed by seven at halftime and had only a one point lead as the teams entered the fourth quarter, but as they have done all season the Beavers eventually took control. They outscored the Spartans 17-5 in the fourth to put the game away.
The Beavers had four players in double figures for the game. Trent Reed led Beaverton with 20 points; Carson Oldani had 16, Cameron Mishler 12 and Brayde Keeley 10. Thomas Yanoski led Pinconning with 22 points, and Zach Johnson added 11. “Pinconning played us very tough today. They had some kids really step up for them,” said Coach Shad Woodruff. “Tommy Yanosky had a great game and I was really impressed with Zach Johnson. He could barely walk on his ankle before the game but played through it and still gave us fits.”
“In the end, Cam and Mike [Hartwell] were able to put some pressure on the ball and cause some turnovers. We also thought Trent, Brayde and Carson did a nice job of adjusting on defense as well as executing a few different offensive sets for us,“ added Woodruff. “Logan [Love] and Mitch [Hall] also did a great job of hustling on the boards.”
Beaverton clinched at least a tie for their first Jack Pine Conference championship since 2016 when they defeated Meridian 45-35 last Thursday. The Mustangs had won four previous championships. This version of the Mustangs may not be as good as some from the recent past, but they still play hard and put up a good fight in the early going. Meridian led 20-19 at halftime.
The Beavers took over in the third quarter clamping down on defense and outscoring Meridian 14-5 in the period to put the game away. Oldani and Keeley led the Beavers with 14 points each; Mishler had eight and Reed 6.
With the pair of wins last week the Beavers are 12-0 while there nearest challenger, Pinconning, is 8-4. Beaverton hosted Farwell last night and will travel to Gladwin on Thursday before the start of the Michigan High School Athletic Playoffs next week. Beaverton will be hosting the district round this season with games played on March 23, 25, and 27. As the number one seed in the district Beaverton received a bye and will play the winner of the Meridian/Beal City game next Thursday.