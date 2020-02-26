BEAVERTON – The Beaverton boys improved to 13-3 overall last week with a pair of wins over Blanchard Montabella 68-45 on Tuesday, and 74-45 over Farwell on Friday. The win over Farwell kept the Beavers in a tie for first place in the Jack Pine Conference at 10-2 with Meridian.
Two big quarters propelled the Beavers in the game with Montabella. Beaverton opened the game by outscoring the Mustangs 28-14 in the first quarter and also came up big in the third quarter 26-8. Montabella does not have the firepower to keep up. Cam Mishler led the Beavers in scoring against Montabella with 22 points. Brayde Keeley had 12 points and seven rebounds. Carson Oldani and David Krohn both had nine points.
Beaverton’s Friday night win was their second of the season over Farwell.
The Beavers won the first matchup 68-51 back in mid January. Farwell hung tight early trailing only 14-11 after one quarter, but the big second and third quarter helped the Beavers win going away. They outscored the Eagles 46-21 in the second and third. Oldani led the way with a double-double scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Jarrett Inscho had 15 points while Brayde Keeley added eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Beavers play a pair of games this week. They host Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart tonight and Gladwin on Friday. Both the boys and girls will play on Friday with the girls’ game starting at 6 p.m. with the boy’s game to follow.