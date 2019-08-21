BEAVERTON – Our every other Sunday league will start bowling on Sept. 8. We will have a short meeting ahead of our fist night of bowling at 5:30 p.m., to go over the rules of the league. Bowling will start following our meeting. Our regular start time will be at 6:15 p.m. for warm-ups with bowling to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Come join us for a fun night of bowling and to meet new friends. This is a couples league consisting of two men and two women. Contact me, Cheryl at 989-689-6918 or Beaverton Bowl at 989-435-8384. We could use a few teams to fill the house.