FARWELL – Beaverton tuned up for their game with Gladwin by pounding Farwell 42-0 last Friday night. The defense played well again this week collecting their second straight shutout while once again giving up less than 100 yards of total offense. The Beavers held Farwell to only 90 yards in the contest.
“It was another good team effort tonight,” said Coach Aaron Seiser. “Our defense gave our offense great field position most of the night and we were able to capitalize.” The defense forced two fumbles recovering one and Mitchell Hall intercepted a Farwell pass, which he returned for a touchdown. Logan Love led the defense with six tackles. Mitchell Hall and Kyle Hall each added four tackles. Jake Fischer and Braydee Keeley collected sacks.
Offensively the Beavers gained 295 yards, 210 on the ground and 85 through the air. Quarterback Trent Reed rushed for 111 yards on seven carries and a 60-yard touchdown. He was completed all four of his passes for 81 yards. Cameron Mishler rushed five times for 55 yards including touchdowns runs of 36 and three yards. He also completed his only pass attempt. Noah Coffey also rushed for two touchdowns on runs of 27 and seven yards. Brayde Keeley had one reception for 48 yards; Noah Coffey had two for 18 yards.
“Another plus was the amount of experience our young players were able to get in the second half,” added Seiser. “We have a huge game coming up versus our rival. We must have a great week of practice.”
The Beavers host Gladwin on Friday night for Homecoming. They will be holding a reverse parade in the parking lot with the floats remaining stationary and the spectators driving by in their own cars.