Basketball is back and the Beavers started the season off right with a 45-31 win over Coleman last Tuesday night in Beaverton. Colton Compton led the way with 12 points and five rebounds. Mitchell Hall had 11 points and seven rebounds; Josh Clark added nine points and George Killian seven.
Graduation hit the Beaverton hard after last season. They lost four multi year starters leaving behind an inexperienced squad that got off to a slow start in the game. Tuesday marked the first time that many of the current players received extended playing time at the varsity level. The Comets took advantage early to get out to a 15-9 halftime lead while the Beavers struggled on the offensive end.
While the players may be new the coaching staff certainly isn’t, Roy Johnston and Shad Woodruff did a good job making halftime adjustments. The Beavers came out of the locker-room looking like a totally different team on the offensive end. “We slowed down and started to run our stuff in the second half,” said Johnston. “We stopped trying to just ram the ball inside. When we did that we started hitting shots and got going.” They also began to spread the ball around. Six different Beavers scored in the second half.
The Beavers fell behind again on Thursday against Harrison and like they did in the Coleman game, they battled back in the second half to take a lead. “We missed some layups in the first half,” continued Johnston. “We went back to trying to ram it inside instead of making sure we had good shots. We got better in the second half and took the lead.”
Harrison tied the score late and had the ball for a final shot. Beaverton played good defense and when Harrison missed its shot it looked like the teams were headed for overtime, but the Hornets eventually got a deflected rebound and scored to take a 40-38 win. Compton once again led the Beavers with 13 points and 8 rebounds. Logan Love had 12 points and 11 rebounds; Hall added nine rebounds.
The Beavers may look back on Thursday’s loss as a missed opportunity, but Johnston mentioned that it is early in the season and he will have a good team if they play up to their potential. “We will keep after them,” he said. “We are going to get things straightened out. They are good kids, but with our inexperience it will take some time.”
Johnston said that the staff would continue to focus on ball handling and shot selection. “We are hitting the fundamentals hard everyday. We plan to break some bad habits and create some new good ones. Our saving grace is that these are good kids who work hard.”
Beaverton played at Meridian last night after this weeks paper went to the printer and travels to Farwell on Thursday night.