BY MAX MCDONALD
BEAVERTON – I had the opportunity to watch a practice last Friday and came away impressed. The team looks like it has what it takes to challenge for a Jack Pine Championship. Coaches Roy Johnston and Shad Woodruff return a good nucleus of players who got significant playing time last year on a team that was 17-4 and finished in second place in the Jack Pine.
The Beavers seem to have all of the bases covered. They are a skilled team with decent height and good ball handlers. They also possess the toughness that comes when you have multiple football players in the lineup. With the addition of Shad Woodruff as co-coach they also have another voice in the mix.
When asked about his expectations for the year Coach Johnston said, “My philosophy is always the same, I want them to play up to their potential and be as good as you can be.” The Beavers return six players that were getting significant playing time last year. Seniors Jarrett Inscho and David Krohn lead the way. Krohn has a nice shooting touch and Inscho, a skilled player, brings the toughness that made him an all conference linebacker.
Both Inscho and Krohn have high expectations for the season. Inscho said that he thought they would have a pretty good season this year, “we have a strong group.” Krohn mentioned that they had a lot of returners with “four out of five starters back.” He also mentioned that they had good depth on the bench. Both felt that their biggest strength was their athleticism. “Everyone on the floor can play multiple positions,” said Krohn. Another strength according to Inscho will be their size. “We have some height this year,” he said. Both also talked about the need to put up more points. Inscho said he wanted to see a “strong offense.” Krohn added, “We always have a strong defense and I want to see us score points.”
Trent Reed will play primarily at the point, but Coach Johnston mentioned that he had the height to play off the ball. Brayde Keeley and Carson Oldani are skilled players that also have good size. Cameron Mishler is a good ball handler that can spell Reed at the point.
“I think we can be one of the better teams around, it all depends on how hard we work and how we play together,” added Johnston. He also mentioned that the competition may be tougher this year Pinconning and Shepherd are both supposed to have good teams this year and Meridian will also be tough.
The Beavers open the season with three straight conference home games. Harrison visits on Dec. 12 followed by Meridian on Dec. 17 and Clare on Dec.19.