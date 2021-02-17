BEAVERTON – Beaverton remained undefeated Monday night when they beat Shepherd 52-41. The Beavers jumped on Shepherd early and built a 19-8 first quarter lead even though Trent Reed was forced to the bench with two early fouls. Reed scored eight points in the quarter in spite of his time on the bench. With Reed still on the bench Carson Oldani and Logan Love took over in the second quarter scoring six and four points respectively giving Beaverton a 33-15 lead at halftime.
The Blue Jays outscored Beaverton in the second half, but the Beaverton lead was never in real danger. They locked down when they needed to and went on to the 11-point win. “Overall, we were pretty happy with the effort tonight,” said Coach Shad Woodruff. “We needed a good defensive performance from the guys and for the most part we got it. Cameron and Carson did a really nice job of holding their main scorers in check.”
The Beavers had four players in double figures. Oldani had 16 points, Cameron Mishler added 12, Brayde Keeley and Reed both had 10. Keeley also grabbed eight rebounds. “On offense we have really stressed the importance of making sure we get the ball to our scorers where they can score,” added Woodruff. “So far that’s been pretty good but we need to keep getting better.”
The Beavers had very little trouble with Harrison on opening night last Thursday winning 62-23. Oldani led all scorers with 23 points; Reed had 18. “We have a senior laden group this year, four of which have been with us for three years now. Those guys are going to have to carry us this year and I think they did a nice job of that tonight,“ said Woodruff. “Obviously, we still have a lot to work on and not much time to do it so it’s nice that we can rely on guys that have been around for a while.“
The Beavers are 2-0 and chasing Pinconning in the Jack Pine Conference standings. The Spartans have played one more game and are currently 3-0 in the conference. Beaverton plays at Meridian on Wednesday night. The Mustangs are also 2-0 in the conference.