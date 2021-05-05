BEAVERTON
The Beavers split a Jack Pine Conference double header last Thursday with Shepherd. The won the first game 15-0 and lost the second 5-3. Carson Oldani started the first game on the mound for Beaverton giving up two hits and striking out three in a game that was shortened to four innings due to the mercy rule.
Beaverton had 11 hits in the game. Cameron Mishler had three; Trent Reed and Mitchell Hall had two. Reed knocked in three runs; Oldani, Hall and Alex Pahl each had two RBIs.
Beaverton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second game by scoring single runs in both the first and second innings. Oldani led off the game with a single and took second on a passed ball. He moved to third on a fly out to right field by Mishler and scored and scored on a fly ball off of the bat of Reed. Logan Love doubled in the second inning to drive in Hall who had reached base on a fielder’s choice.
Shepherd scored one run in the fourth inning and four in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead and eventually the win. Reed got the start for Beaverton and pitched the first four innings giving up three hit, but no earned runs. He struck out seven Shepherd batters over his four innings of work. Love was the only Beaver with multiple hits with two. Oldani and Hall had the other Beaverton hits.
Pinconning was in town for a Jack Pine Conference double header last night. The Beavers, 3-3, travel to Farwell on Thursday.