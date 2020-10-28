BEAVERTON – The Beavers maintained their stranglehold on the Jack Pine Conference with a straight set (25-20, 25-16, 25-10) win over Meridian last Wednesday. The Beavers are 11-0 in the conference with three matches remaining.
Molly Gerow had 18 kills, six digs, and five aces for Beaverton. Mady Pahl added 35 assists, five kills, while Becca Wirt had 9 kills. Leiyah Mungin and Alexis Grove had 12 and four digs respectively. Hannah Stearns served up three aces.
Beaverton is 23-5 on the season and holding steady in the state rankings at number five again this week. The Jack Pine Conference season comes to a close tonight with a home quad against Farwell, Pinconning and Harrison. The Beavers can clinch their second straight conference championship with a victory in one of the three matches. If they win all three they will be undefeated in the conference for the second year in a row.