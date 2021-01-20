BATTLE CREEK – There was a quiet confidence surrounding the Beaverton Volleyball Team this season. Everyone on the team realized that they were good and they acted and played like it. From several early season losses to another undefeated Jack Pine Conference season the Beavers maintained a steady approach. Never getting too high and there certainly weren’t very many low points. They took on all challengers including a virus while keeping their eye on the prize, another shot at St. Mary’s in Battle Creek. Mady Pahl said it best last Tuesday after the quarterfinal victory, “I think that this trip to Battle Creek is going to be a lot more enjoyable.”
Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic is a formidable foe. They defeated the Beavers in last year’s semifinals and went on to upset Schoolcraft in the finals to take home the Division 3 State Championship. Winning the state championship this year wouldn’t be an upset for the Kestrels. The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association (MIVCA) has ranked them Number 1 since the first poll of the season back in September. Beaverton has been ranked between third and fifth all year.
The COVID-19 virus had a huge effect on the logistics of the season. From starting outdoors in August to a two month shutdown in November the pandemic has played havoc with high school sports, but it didn’t stop the best teams from rising to the top until last Wednesday afternoon that is. All four teams in the Division 3 Finals were repeaters from last season. Joining Beaverton and St. Mary’s on the other side of the bracket were 2019 finalists Schoolcraft and Saginaw Valley Lutheran. Schoolcraft ended the regular season ranked second, Valley Lutheran was ranked third. It promised to be an exciting afternoon.
Beaverton and Valley Lutheran played on a Saturday afternoon back in October, with the Chargers taking a tight 3-2 win. The tri match that day with Freeland and Valley Lutheran was part of Coach Steve Evans plan to get his team ready for a return trip to Battle Creek. He said at the time, “We battled all day with two good teams that have tons of talent. We walk away knowing who we are and what we need to work on.” Prophetic words as his Beavers did return to Battle Creek. Sadly, Valley Lutheran was forced to forfeit their spot in the semifinals against Schoolcraft due to a positive covid test.
Until you have actually experienced it there is no way to prepare for everything that comes with a trip to the finals. The huge crowd, loud student sections and cameras everywhere took its toll even though the girls didn’t realize it in the moment. Evans and Pahl both mentioned it during their post game press conference. “Having been here once last year we left feeling numb and overwhelmed by the situation,” said Evans. “We really wanted to get back here and experience it again and enjoy it a little more. We wanted to play a little more loose and I think we did.”
Pahl felt the same way. “I definitely feel better about our performance this year. We came out really nervous last year, but this year we came out super loose. We made too many mistakes, but I also feel that we played really well today.
Anybody who saw both matches would agree. Beaverton played much better this time around.
St. Mary’s is a great team, but the Beavers didn’t back down. They stayed aggressive through the entire match and at times had the Kestrels on their heels. There seemed to be a breaking point in each set usually tied to a great play by a St. Mary’s defender. They have three First Team All State selections and it showed in the number of great digs on balls that looked to be sure Beaver points. There were no weak links in the Monroe lineup, meaning that Beaverton would have had to play a perfect match to come away with the victory.
“We fought pretty hard today,” continued Evans. “Obviously St. Mary’s is a really good team with a lot of talent and I am proud of how we played. We didn’t quit and scored a lot of good points, which we were excited about. We just couldn’t maintain it through three sets. I am proud of these girls and their fight and determination today.”
As the finality of the situation began to settle in Evans and the girls reflected of the season and their careers. “Last year it was really exciting to make it to the finals, but we didn’t know what to expect,” said Molly Gerow. “This year we actually experienced it and felt how much it means to get here. To get here two years in a row means a lot because we worked so hard to get here again.
Both Pahl and Gerow talked about the players that came before them and how much it means to be able to build the kind of program that is known statewide and capable of getting to back-to-back finals. “Freshman year just making it to the regional semifinals was awesome,” said Pahl. “Then sophomore year we made it to the regional championship. Junior year we had a breakout season. I’m proud that we made it this far.” “We have so much to be proud of,” added Gerow. I’m really glad I got to spend four years with these people. The last four years mean so much to me and the community that has given us so much support.”
Evans took the opportunity to talk about the girls that laid the foundation for the present program. He mentioned that 12 years ago when he took over there were no volleyball banners in the gym. That became a goal, “every team talked about getting a banner. We waited and waited and every team got a little closer and passed their legacy on to the next team. Eventually we were able to break through and win some conference titles, then district titles then regional titles. To get here twice is huge for our program and community. Our community loves to follow us and support us. I’m proud of all of the girls we have had in our program over the years and all of the work they have put in to get us here.”
The Beavers will be saying goodbye to five seniors. Pahl, Gerow, Becca Wirt, Rayne Myers and Logan Matthews have played their last high school games, but the program is in good hands. Hannah Stearns got the opportunity to participate in the media interviews and she is looking forward to the future while also having an intimate understanding of what it takes to get this far. This was her second season as an integral part of the program. “Having another year left is beneficial for a lot of us,” she said. She along with fellow juniors Alexis Grove and Faith Danielak have played significant roles in both runs to the finals. Junior Sawyer Gerow and sophomore Leiyah Mungin both got significant playing time this year. The cupboard is far from bare and as Stearns said, “we experienced how the seniors played and how we played as a team. I think that will really carry over into the next year. The traditions we have are a bond. Our culture is strong which is a big part of the legacy that the seniors leave behind.”
By now everyone knows that St. Mary’s won in three sets, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19, and went on to win another state championship their seventh. That’s not the real story here. The real story is about a small town in Mid Michigan that has turned into a volleyball powerhouse. Going from no banners in the gym 12 years ago to back-to-back State Finals. It takes a special group of players and coaches to pull it off and I echo their sentiment. They have a lot to be proud of.