GLADWIN COUNTY
On Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Gladwin Conservation District in conjunction with the Gladwin Chapter of Pheasants Forever and the Mid Michigan Branch of Quality Deer Management, QDMA, (now the National Deer Association, NDA) invites you to attend a free educational event to learn about technical and financial assistance for wildlife and habitat management available to you on your property! This event is being held at the farm of Chuck and Cindy Jones, 47 S. Bard Rd., (SE corner of M-61 and Bard Rd.) in Gladwin.
Since purchasing their 67 acre property in 1999, the Jones family has managed it with a major emphasis on habitat and wildlife. During this event, you will witness firsthand the many habitat projects that have been completed or are in progress with the technical and financial assistance of the Conservation District, Pheasants Forever, QDMA, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The morning will begin with coffee and donuts and welcoming comments and introductions by local Pheasants Forever Chapter President and Michigan Department of Natural Resources Biologist, Bruce Barlow. Regional Pheasants Forever Field Rep, Bill Vander Zouwen will also be on hand to address the attendees as will Gladwin Conservation District Administrator, Tristan Hewitt.
After introductions, through a power point presentation, landowner, Chuck Jones will display photos of the completed and in-progress projects. He will also give some background as to why these projects were chosen and implemented and how they have greatly increased his wildlife and hunting opportunities.
Gladwin Conservation District technicians will conclude the morning presentations by explaining the various programs, financial and technical assistance, and how to apply for those programs that are available to you on your property. They will be on hand to speak with the attendees for the remainder of the event. At noon there will be a free catered lunch, drinks and deserts will be provided and several door prizes will distributed.
During lunch, Pheasants Forever will also conduct a licensed raffle drawing for five great prizes: a Savage .243 rifle, a 25 gallon ATV sprayer, a 80 lbs. capacity ATV spreader/seeder, a Solo four gallon Backpack Sprayer, and a Precision 20 lbs. capacity over the shoulder spreader. Tickets will be available to purchase up until the drawing is held.
Those wishing to purchase now may purchase them weekdays at The Back 40 Taxidermy Studio, 327 W. Cedar Ave. in Gladwin or Stutzman’s Butcher Shop, 10660 S. Brand Ave. in Clare (closed Thursdays and Sundays). If you wish to purchase tickets through the mail, send a check or money order, payable to Gladwin Pheasants Forever to Chuck Jones, 47 S. Bard Rd., Gladwin, MI 48624. Your tickets will be mailed back to you. Please allow enough time for the USPS to process the mail both ways.
Also from noon until 3 p.m. there will be food plot and property habitat vendors on hand, displaying some of their equipment and being available to speak with regarding the services they can provide. As an added bonus, Colt Davis, of Pioneer Land Management, will be on site with his track loader equipped with a forestry head to give you a demonstration (weather permitting) on how quickly and cost efficiently he can turn a tangled woody, brushy mess into a trail or a food plot clearing.
At 1 p.m., landowner, Chuck Jones, will conduct a walking tour of the property to show you firsthand the numerous projects that have been completed and the areas that are scheduled for upcoming projects. He will also provide valuable insights as to his property setups and hunting strategies that have provided thousands of hours of enjoying their work in progress. This is a great opportunity that you don’t want to miss!
Please note, this event is limited to the first 100 people to register and is preregistration only. You can obtain a link to register for this free event on the following FaceBook Pages: Gladwin Conservation District, Gladwin Chapter of Pheasants Forever or Mid Michigan Branch of Quality Deer Management.