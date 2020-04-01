GLADWIN – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) provided Michigan Outdoor enthusiasts a bit of good news this winter when they reported that they found no evidence of genetic material from bighead and silver carp in Houghton Lake, Long Lake in Hillsdale County or Cass Lake in Oakland County. All three lakes were retested in late 2019 after initial testing showed the possible presence of invasive carp eDNA.
Environmental DNA (eDNA) is organismal DNA found in the environment. It originates from the cellular material shed by organisms on both land and water and can be sampled and monitored. eDNA is considered to be an effective tool for the early detection of aquatic invasive species.
In a study to compare fish survey methods the MDNR and Michigan State University (MSU) sampled 22 inland lakes in the state. Traditional methods such as netting, and electroshock were used along with eDNA sampling. The majority of the samples were negative for the presence of Asian Carp eDNA. MSU did find Asian Carp eDNA in one sample each from Houghton, Long and Cass Lakes.
The USFWS Whitney Genetics Lab retested those samples and the results were confirmed. The genetic sequence for bighead carp was found in Long and Cass Lakes and silver carp in Houghton Lake. Positive eDNA results do not mean that the presence of a live fish, but they do suggest that further study is needed.
All three lakes received further sampling in late 2019. The follow-up testing on Houghton and Long Lakes found no silver or bighead carp eDNA. One sample out of 120 taken from Cass Lake in October of 2019 was positive for silver carp eDNA. Additional testing in December on Cass Lake revealed no silver or bighead eDNA. “Repeated detections of the same species overtime would increase the concern of potential live individuals being present,” said Seth Herbst, MDNR aquatic species and regulatory affairs unit manager. “Based on the current information, it is unlikely that there are live bighead or silver carp in any of the three lakes.”
If there are no live carp in the lakes where did the eDNA come from? The most plausible explanation is that it arrived on boats and fishing equipment used in waters that contain invasive carp. All three lakes have high volumes of recreational activity including boaters from outside the area. Many invasive aquatic species can be spread from infected bodies of water in this manner. The release of live bait containing young carp has helped hasten their spread.
Carp are not native to North America. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) various carp species have been introduced here since the mid-1800s much to the detriment of native fish. Attempts to eradicate carp have been going on for over 100 years without much success. Long established species such as the common carp are present in most states.
While not native Michigan does not consider the common carp invasive. The Michigan Invasive Species Program defines an invasive species as one that is not native and whose introduction causes harm, or is likely to cause harm to Michigan’s economy, environment, or human health. They go on to say that many non-native species in Michigan, including fruits, vegetables, field crops, live stock and domestic animals, are important to our economy and lifestyle.
Most non-native species are not harmful and many provide economic benefits. Invasive species cause harm when they out-compete native species by reproducing and spreading rapidly in areas where they have no natural predators and change the balance of the ecosystem. Therein lies the problem with Asian Carp it is feared that they will upend the entire ecosystem of any body of water in which they become established.
In 1963 the USFWS imported several different carp species from Asia for a federal research project. They were brought to Arkansas for a study dealing with controlling aquatic vegetation in aquaculture ponds. In theory it looked like a good idea. The carp would be used as a chemical free way to clean algae from the ponds. “When funding for the experiment dried up, the fish were released to the waterways and swiftly began outcompeting local fish,” writes Boyce Upholt in the November 2018 issue of Sierra.
The State of Arkansas stocked grass carp in weed-choked waterways in the early 1970’s. Fish farms in Arkansas also imported bighead, black and silver carp for use in their operations. In 1974 the Arkansas Fish and Game Commission reported that extensive stocking of grass carp had occurred in more than 100 public and semi-public lakes. Flooding in the mid 1970’s allowed the escape of silver and bighead carp, which began to reproduce in the wild in Arkansas. Flooding again in the 1990’s allowed more carp to escape from fish farms in the Mississippi where they have since migrated into the Missouri and Illinois Rivers. The first black carp escape occurred in Missouri when flooded holding ponds allowed around 30 to move into the Osage River.
As they spread, Asian carp begin to dominate any ecosystem in which they become established causing serious damage to native fish species. They are able to out-compete other fish for food and space. According to the National Parks Service (NPS) they most likely lower the water quality in infected streams causing the demise of sensitive organisms such as fresh water mussels. While the estimates vary most experts agree that Asian carp make up 75 to 90 percent of the fish biomass in parts of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. With bighead and silver carp knocking on the door of Lake Michigan the entire Great Lakes could be in serious trouble.
Next week: What’s in store for Michigan?