GLADWIN COUNTY –The Gladwin Post 171 won its first American Legion State Title last weekend in Stevensville Michigan. Terry Brokoff, Bernard Barnes and Lee Barnes established the Gladwin team in 1992. Twenty-seven years is a great run of longevity, but a mere baby when compared to the national organization.
American Legion Baseball was founded in 1925 when the South Dakota American Legion was urged to “assist in the training of young Americans through athletic games.” A resolution was passed at the national convention later that year and a tradition that is almost 100 years old was born. In 1926 Posts in 15 states began to sponsor teams. The first American Legion Baseball World Series was held in Philadelphia with Yonkers N.Y. Post 321 beating the team from Pocatello, Idaho. Another tradition was also started that year. The winner of the American Legion World Series is invited to attend a game of the Major League Baseball World Series.
Today there are teams in all 50 states and Canada. Millions of players have competed on American Legion teams including many who have gone on to play college and professional baseball. They have been 68 American Legion alumni inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.