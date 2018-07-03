GLADWIN – For the third year in a row, Jonathon Damzyn has been named to the Division III All-State golf team, one of fifteen golfers to make the list in Division III.
In addition to his All-State honors, he was recognized last Tuesday as the Positive Athlete Foundation’s award recipient for varsity golf.
The organization, based in Atlanta, GA, was co-founded by Hines Ward who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The organization installs sound morale and ethical values in today’s youth.
Jon was one of 29 recipients from the state of Michigan recognized at Comerica Park. Jon was selected from a wide number of applicants throughout the state of Michigan.
This is the first year that the Positive Athlete organization has included Michigan in their program. Jon had an 18 hole average of 75.6 this season, which is approximately three strokes over par on most golf courses. Congratulations Jon.