Appeared in the Gladwin Record August 21, 1968
Mayor James Robertson cuts the ribbon Thursday morning to open Gladwin’s newest business, a Sears Catalog Store. Looking on are, left to right, Darrell Penberthy, Sears representative, Lylle Emrick, city councilman, Floyd Orlowski, secretary of the County Chamber of Commerce, councilmen Earl Schuster and George Byrno, Mayor Robertson, Eleanor and Dale Basel, store owners, Arthur Gravelle, Sears representative, Jedda Diamond and Gladys Kiger and Gene Hunt, Sears representative.
Winner of the grand opening prize was Mrs. Edna G. Barrett of Wooden Shoe Village.