Big Boys Club thank yous
To the Editor:
On August 7, 2021, The Big Boys Club of Gladwin County held their 11th Annual Golf Tournament Scramble at Gladwin Heights Golf Course. The weather was perfect for an outing and 20 teams came to have a good time and hopefully enjoyed the activities as much as we did.
As always Jan and John Schumacher along with their crew did a great job on the course and with the meal.
A big thank you goes out to all the players because without their support there would be no Tournament.
First place winners were Scott Rice, Chuck Wiggens, Mark Fisher and Barb Salmond. Great job golfers for shooting a score of 59. Second place went to the team of Fred Primeau, Rich Thomson, Mike Sanborn and Rob Ohm and Third place was captured by the team of Dave and Stephanie Graves, Lee Zrebski and Gus White. Congratulations to all.
We want to thank all of the businesses who helped with donations. They are as follows:
Hole Sponsors
Transworld Title Company LLC, Re/Max River Haven (Wayne Walts), Genesis Computer Systems, ABC Auto Body, Chuck’s Garage & Speed Shop, DeShano Community Foundation, Richardson Chevrolet, Lou’s Custom Canvas, The Original Shine, Loose Motor Sales, T.K. Johnson Eye Care, Crystal Flash, Lady Of The Lakes, Buckeye Market, Greaves Body Shop & Towing Inc., Kidd’s Auto Service, Alward’s Electric Inc., Gladwin Family Chiropractic, Secord Lake Eagles Aux 4121, Lee-Ramsey - Gladwin Chapel, West Branch Collision, Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Thurston Glass, Tel-Seven LLC, Secord Lake Eagles Aerie 4121, Rooster’s Corner Food & Spirits, Lakeside Services, Secord Lake Mens Club, MFCU-Members First Credit Union, Phil’s Transmission, Den’s M-30 Auto, Maverick Ford Sales, Gladwin Tire Co, Tipsy Bear Bistro, Barge And Bobcat, Better Home and Acres - Judy Boman, The Camp Sports Bar, Wooden Shoe Hardware / Sporting Goods, The Back 40 Taxidermy, The Frog Tiki Bar, Lost Arrow Resort and Campground, Pat & Barb Boruszewski, Dave & Nancy Gorzenski, Susan Schneider.
Other Donations Therewere other donations received from:
Flynn Lumber & Supply, ALDI -West Branch, Triple M Collision, Big “R” s Pump & Party, The Sugar Shack, Sugar Springs Golf Club, Fruchey Market, Jiffy Quick Mart - Beaverton, Auto Zone - West Branch, Sun & Suds, Schumachers Insurance, West Branch Automotive, Mack’s on Main, Village Flowers, Lyle’s Flowers, Burkhart-Presido Insurance, Lakeside Golf Club, Country Corner Bulk Food , Riverwalk Place Resort, Pizza Hut, Vic Bond, K.P. Barber Shop, Myers for Tires, Ace Hardware - Gladwin, Piper’s Pub, Gladwin Heights Golf Course, Frank E. Ward, Tractor Supply - West Branch, Arby’s - West Branch, Checker’s / Rally’s, Big Boys Restaurant, Pine River Golf Club, Family Fare Supermarket, West Branch Country Club, The Dream Golf Club, The Nightmare Golf Club, Secord Lake Marina, At-Home- on -Cedar, Green Hills Golf Club, Save-A-Lot - Gladwin, NAPA Auto Parts - Gladwin, S & H Engraving, Vasher’s Country Garden, Home Depot - West Branch, Village Quik Lube, Lambert’s Meat Market, Devil’s Knob Golf Club, Typsy Bear Bistro, Secord Marine Center, Family Diner-Gladwin, Ferrell Gas - West Branch, Team Hodges Sales, G’s Pizzeria, Advance Auto Parts - Gladwin, Dean Arbour Ford, Salon & Beyond, Roy and Debrah Kinkela, Jeannette Houser, Windsor Ontario Retired Firefighters, Green ACE Hardware - West Branch, GPS Hospitality & Barb Jasinski/Burger King, McDonalds.
A Special thanks goes out to Bruce Cote’ for his effort soliciting donations for our Silent Auction and Door Prizes.
Thank you to each and everyone who either donated or came to play golf. It is all of you that made the outing a huge success. We can now keep helping the people in Gladwin County.
Mark your calenders for August 6, 2022 for next years Golf Scramble event. Hope to see everyone there.
The Big Boys Club of Gladwin County