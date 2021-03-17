Thank You!
To the Editor:
We would like to thank the Record & Clarion for running the “Leader of the Pack” pet photo contest. A big Thank You to the sponsors of the contest also: It’s A Dog’s World, Ramsay Group, Maverick Ford, McKimmy AG Services and Hall-Kokotovich FH.
We are excited to win first place with the photo of our dogs and plan to make a donation to the local animal shelter and buy some things for Charm and Bling that were the models in the photo. Congrats to Sampson and Max too!
Thanks again,
Steve and Gloria Voss,
Charm and Bling too!