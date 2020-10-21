Christmas Kindness gives “air hugs” to supporters
To the Editor:
Tim Lambert of Lambert’s Meat Market called Christmas Kindness two or three weeks ago and was concerned that we had not been able to have our 2020 Fair Fundraiser. He was calling not only to ask how much that Fair Fundraiser usually generated, but also to let us know that he and a few of his friends were interested in getting us close, if not all the way, to that amount. We were obviously speechless at first and then so, so grateful!
The fact that there was concern, and then initiatives taken, warmed all of our hearts! This is a note of gratitude for Tim and his friends, Chad DeShano, of DeShano Companies, Inc.; Mike Greaves Trucking, Inc.; and Gary and Karen Skop of Livonia, Michigan. Thanks to your generosity, to your kindness to Christmas Kindness, we are able to report that it is as if our Fair Fundraiser had gone on as planned!
Your financial gifts combined came to a total of $3,750 which is above and beyond what we could’ve hoped or thought possible! There is a saying, “you have not, because you ask not,” but for Christmas Kindness to “have” $3,750 without even needing to ask is a beautiful blessing! If you get a minute, please stop in to these local businesses and give an “air hug” along with a heartfelt, “thank you!”
Grateful beyond measure,
Beulah Mead (Facilitator), Andy and Christy Gary (Fair Fundraiser Coordinators), and all of the many Christmas Kindness Volunteers
Taking a deep breath
To the Editor:
To all, as rhetoric and spirits heat up, our communities, and we as a nation as a whole are truly best served by taking a deep breath and letting it go as we proclaim, “in this time of crisis, we shall care for the least among us, whomever they may be, and we shall call for us all to speak truth to one another.” We can do this, yes, we can. Now, take that deep breath.
Sincerely,
Rev. Karen Blatt
Beaverton