“Boys of Summer” fundraiser
To the Editor:
A big thank you to everyone who attended the Winter Party for “The Boys of Summer,” Saturday evening, February 5. Approximately 180 guests attended the event and heard our speakers, Eric Ramseyer, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Great Lakes Loons and Jon Warden, former Detroit Tiger pitcher from 1968 World Series Champion Tigers.
Eric spoke about the many changes coming to promote the Great Lakes Loons games. The Loons are now a high Class A Minor League Farm Team of the Los Angles Dodgers and scheduling for the team is handled by the Dodgers. Brad, also, spoke on the many features, including Saturday Night Fireworks, Bark in the Park on Wednesdays, Kids Day on Sundays, special low price concession days, etc.
Jon spoke of his rural beginnings in Ohio on a 150-acre farm near Columbus. He spoke about his hard work and dedication throughout his high school, college, minor and major league career. He was a high draft choice of the Detroit Tigers and made it to the Majors with the Tigers for the 1968 season as a Relief Pitcher. Jon answered several questions at the end of his talk.
I would also like to thank the Knights of Columbus Organization for their long-standing generosity in the use of their hall for nearly 20 years for our Winter Party for “The Boys of Summer” Fundraiser. They have been gracious and courteous hosts, responsive to our every need. The numerous improvements they have made over the years have made the Knights of Columbus Hall a great location for large events. Thanks to Bill Bauman, Dan Brooks, Al Arends and the other members for all their help and support.
Guests enjoyed a delicious buffet meal and shared in winning approximately $20,000 in prizes. We wish to thank our major donors, Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, Riverwalk Place, FED Corporation, George Corlew, Lori Molesworth, Kathy Songer, Tom Schupbach, Great Lakes Loons and 100.9FM ESPN, 103.1 WGDN, Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Jeff Best, Sculpture-Devils Rope Studios, Burkhart Presidio Insurance, Arnie Hilts Catering, Sleep Inn, Eastman Party Store, Dan Dan the Mattress Man, Sugar Shack Party Store, Myers for Tires, Buffalo Wild Wings, S & H Engraving, Scott and Tammy Hawblitzel, Gladwin High School Athletics and Maintenance, Richardson Auto Group, Quality Truck and Auto Accessories, DeShano Foundation, Frank’s Great Outdoors, DeShano Construction, Flynn Lumber, Back 40 Taxidermy, Little Caesars, Rich Roehrs, Lee Ramsey Funeral Home, Evergreen Physical Therapy, Doug and Sheila Ritchie, Ebel’s of Falmouth, Bob Schafer, Dan Merillat, Mark Novak, Mike Perry, Gary Riggs, Jeff Eagle, Tom Pero, Jerry Douglas, Richard and Nora Bratton, John and Dianna Mella, Ed Rachwitz, Joan David, Gladwin Ace Hardware, Gladwin Tank Manufacturing, The Gladwin County Record, Gladwin Community Schools, Mike Fleming and Classic Hit County, Midland Daily News, Arena Community Fitness Center, Jay’s Sporting Goods, Family Fare, Andersen Charters, Comfort Inn, Pam and Mike Cingano, Frank’s Great Outdoors, Adam Breault-Auctioneer, Emma Lou Brasseur, Troy Gary, Joe Cote’, Scott Wicke, Dennis Cantrell, Ryan Raymond, Jeff Sanak, Josh Higgins and Gladwin County American Legion Post 171 members. A special “thank you” to all the players, parents and coaches who work so hard to make this event a success for 25 years now.
A special thank you to my wife, Eileen and son and daughter, Scott and Alicia for their endless hours of help in putting on the fundraiser and items they donated. Without their help, it would not be a success. We, also, wish to thank all the coaches, parents and players for their hard work before, during and after the event and the other many donors in Gladwin, Beaverton and the entire Mid-Michigan Area for their many thousands of dollars in donated items. The funds raised at this year’s party will allow us to run the Gladwin American Legion Baseball Program again this year, our 31st season since starting the program in 1992.
Winners of the grand prize raffles were Margaret Osier of Bentley, Half a Beef; Ryan Ives of Midland, Andersen Charter Fishing Trip on Lake Michigan at Frankfort; Marina Kaskorkis of Gaylord, 30-06 Savage Rifle with 3-9 Power Bushnell Scope; Kristie Simrau of Gladwin, Quarter of Beef; Brandon Varney of Farwell, $100 Ace Hardware Gift Card; Rick Allen of Ortonville, Quarter of Beef; Anders Garner of Cadillac, Half of Pig from Ebel’s; Wayne Maier of Bay City, Four Burner Grill. The Beef is all from Doug and Sheila Ritchie’s Farm and processing in done at Ebel’s in Falmouth, MI. Thanks to everyone who purchased raffle tickets. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Come out and enjoy great baseball action this summer as both the Post 171 and Lightning Teams play in the 27th Annual Bernard Barnes-DeShano Construction Invitational and all their regular season home games at Wilmot Field throughout June and July.
Thanks, again, to everyone for supporting the Gladwin American Legion Baseball Program, our Winter Party for “The Boys of Summer” and the best baseball players in the mid Michigan area. And please support all those businesses who so graciously contributed to the success of our fundraiser and program.
Terry Brokoff
Gladwin American Legion Baseball