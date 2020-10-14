A change of
repertoire
To the Editor:
Historians tell us we are in the most complex election period in the history of the nation. And yet, many citizens here and around the country somehow managed to boil down the huge inventory of American concerns at stake on Nov. 3 into just one issue.
I can’t begin to name all the intricate matters that will be affected by your vote in this election. And, you can’t faithfully tell me your lone issue, however important it may be, will resolve all those other important concerns. We live in a place and an era with compound problems that require your attention as a citizen and a voter. This is no time to tune everyone else out and pretend you have the one right answer.
So, if second amendment rights are your thing, arm yourself with empathy for those who are afraid that good people are put in harm’s way by the ferocity of your rhetoric and your weapons. If you oppose Roe v. Wade, vote your conscience, but only after you’ve determined your candidate truly cares about funding babies’ future educational and medical needs. Fill your ballot with candidates who, like you, want to save the planet and stamp out this pandemic, and do so with the understanding that personal liberties matter to Americans.
For the sake of our beloved, but divided, country I pray you will expand your one-issue repertoire, talk less and listen more. Maybe then we can enjoy unity in these United States.
Linda Clark
Gladwin