911 sign donation
To the Editor:
Dear Dave Ramsay, we have received your generous donation which will fund in excess of fifty 9-1-1 address signs and posts. The Gladwin City Police anticipate installing them within the next month with the assistance of Gladwin Community School students.
Please know that we at the city appreciate this kind gesture and are grateful for donors such as yourself. These signs will enable accurate and timely identification of properties, essential in emergency situations.
With gratitude,
Bernadette L. Weaver
Assessor/Zoning
Administrator