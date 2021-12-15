Backpack Buddies in need
To the Editor:
Through the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s weekend food “Backpack Program,” there are 96 kindergarten through fifth grade students in the Gladwin School District who go home each Friday during the school year with a bag of food. These are children with food insecurity at home.
This program continues to run and is funded solely with grants and donations from people like you.
Approximately $100 feeds a child for a year. As you work through your shopping list this Christmas season, please consider a monetary donation to this very much needed program in our community.
Help us feed the hungry children.
Any size donation is appreciated. Send your check to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin, MI 48624, specifying “Backpack Buddies.”
Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Jill Phillips,
Co-chair of Christ the King’s Backpack Buddies Committee
Helping hands celebration
To the Editor:
This Saturday, the Helping Hands Mission celebrated with a festival of food and fun the good news of the coming of our Lord and Savior.
Thirty some volunteers gathered at the Community Center in Beaverton to enjoy the special buffet put together by Fay, one of the Mission’s volunteers, and then to laugh and wonder with each other as we engaged in a White Elephant Sharing where every gift came from the Mission itself!
It was in 1992 that Darlene Oard, Billie Tarzwell, Bob Schnepp, Bill Mercer, Ruth Bagneski, and Jayne Rowley-Smith successfully affirmed the vision they had for the Mission.
Through the years many have benefitted from the thrift shop, the food pantry, the warehouse, and the food bank truck made available to our community.
Thank you, thank you, thank you for your vision; Beaverton and Gladwin are both better for your work.
Shalom,
Rev. Karen Blatt,
Beaverton
Christmas
Kindness update
To the Editor:
Thank you all for your quick response to our adoption crisis last week! So many of you stopped by our Christmas Kindness office to choose children to purchase gifts for or, for those who couldn’t shop, gave financial donations that could be used to purchase gifts for children still on the list. Not only have all children been “adopted,” but Christmas Kindness couldn’t be more ready for Distribution Day thanks to the people of Gladwin County!
An overwhelming amount of gratitude goes out to Max Milne and the Gladwin County Record & Clarion for their above and beyond efforts to cover the never ending ways that Gladwin County residents participate in Christmas Kindness throughout the year! There are more Christmas Kindness “happenings” and more people making Christmas Kindness “happen” than can be numbered, and yet Max and his news team somehow create space to accurately bring those events and people to life on the written page. Even during this Christmas Kindness crazy time, Max and the staff of the Gladwin County Record & Clarion have not skipped a beat! Thank you so, so much for your generosity, your friendship, and your ongoing support of Christmas Kindness!
We also need to thank Steve and JoAnn Coston and Todd Hunt at 103 Country for the many ways and the many times they are ready and willing to broadcast whatever might be needed to support families in need through Christmas Kindness! Working with the team at 103 Country is such a delight! It’s a time we always look forward to, a time where we are made to feel like family, and a time we experience camaraderie in our similar hearts for the people of Gladwin County. Thank you all so much for consistently, and often spontaneously, finding places for us on the air, and for making the creation of radio spots so enjoyable!
Christmas Kindness will be at the Knights of Columbus Hall this Wednesday through Friday setting up for Distribution Day, which takes place this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Again, we wouldn’t have been nearly as prepared if it were not for many of you coming to the rescue last week! Our “Santa bag” full of “thank yous” go out to JAG Motorcoach, Regina Pirosko, The DeShano Community Foundation, Michael J’s Annual Fun Run, Rachael Borghi, Greaves Trucking, Gladwin Eagles 3292 and Eagle Riders, T-Bone Construction, Brenda Persyn, Melissa’s Up North Realty, Keenoy Tax and Accounting Service (Clare), Larry Nixon, Mark and Stephanie Suarez (Mark is the son of our office girl, Janie), Inez Kaleto, Robert Ridley, the Beaverton School Staff, Leonard Pytlak, Central Michigan District Health Department, Erin and Carl Schuler, Carol Brown, Michelle Waddle Vecheta, Alan Bornick, First Presbyterian Church, Community Mental Health For Central Michigan, Roger and Linda Arvo, M. A. Steyer, Richard Ryszawa, Pamela Sochacki, Gayle Bieslada, Linda Warner, Michelle Hisey, Vicki Pickard, BethAnn McIntosh, and Mary Hepfinger (among many others who helped along the way) for your timely contributions and your help in bringing both warmth and joy to Gladwin County children in need. It truly takes a village, and we wouldn’t rather be doing it with anyone but the people of Gladwin County! As always, thanks for your kindness to Christmas Kindness!
Beulah Mead,
Christmas Kindness Coordinator