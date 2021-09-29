Bowling league sponsors
To the Editor:
The Thursday Night Men’s Bowling League at Meadow Lanes would like to thank the following sponsors for their support: Brown Machine, Meadow Lanes, WGAF, BOFI II, Gladwin Machine, Greaves Body Shop, Mack’s On Main, Superior Title Co., Johny Wads (Kyle Phillps), LD Strikes (Mike Castillo), Wooden Shoe Hardware, Green Cross Landscape, Mid Michigan Fireworks, Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Legacy Builders, and Triple M Collision. We appreciate your sponsorship.
Thursday Night Men’s Bowling League
Donate your
eyeglasses
To the Editor:
On behalf of the Lions International of Beaverton, Michigan, I thank everyone who has donated eyeglasses to the Lions. I pick them up from the drop-off places found throughout Beaverton and Gladwin and then take them to Ferris State, College of Ophthalmology.
There, the students check each and every pair to insure that they are in good repair so they may be recycled throughout the nations of the world where eyeglasses are both needed and a luxury many cannot afford. Thank you on their behalf as well for your donations.
And where are the drop-off places? Helping Hands Mission, Sacred Heart Mission, Dr. Trombley’s office, and the Beaverton TCF-Huntington Bank.
Shalom,
Rev. Karen Blatt,
Beaverton Lions
Art Walk success
To the Editor:
Gladwin Artist Guild members want to thank the fun-loving, art-curious, fantastic people in this area who came to downtown Gladwin in droves for the first-ever Art Walk on Sept 24. And all the wonderful, welcoming, courageous shop owners and managers who took a chance and let us in to display our artwork are just the best. Please know that our interactions with you and your amazing employees gave us new respect for the work you folks do every day.
Members of the Artist Guild are so grateful to so many we cannot name you in the space allowed here, but plan to show our appreciation individually soon. We feel strongly that the Art Walk was a huge success because the entire Gladwin community came together to make it happen. Thank you all.
Gladwin Area Artist Guild members and 2021 Art Show Committee