Card of thanks
To the Editor:
We would like to thank all of our friends, family and neighbors for the prayers, kind thoughts and memorials for our father, John C. Belert in his passing. Also, a special thank you to the Clare County Senior Services and Heartland Homecare/Hospice fo the care and respect they gave him. It is appreciated more than you know. May God bless all of you.
The family of John C. Belert
Linda L. Bailey and Family
Charles and Eileen Root and Family
Kevin and Marci
Belert and Family
Scam phone calls
To the Editor:
After going through a period of no “scam calls,” they are back in full force. If it isn’t life alert, warranty on your automobile, reducing the interest on your credit card, your oldest grandson is in trouble, IRS problems, cancer society is going to send you ten letters to give your neighbors, police association in Baltimore, Finding something wrong with your computer, Calltrol 123, it’s something else.
I am so sick of these calls, along with a lot of you. Is it just people in the United States that are targeted or do people in other countries get these calls too? I never answer, but it shows on your caller ID who is calling. They never leave a message, so you have to clear out the numbers on your phone system all the time.
I decided to answer one of the calls and advise them to quit calling me as I am not interested in any way. The call was a recording to lower the interest on your credit card, “if interested, press one,” which I did. I got some foreign sounding person. I asked him if he knew what telephone number he had called and he said, “yes.” I said “I do not want you to call me again, you worthless scum,” and I hung up.
Right away, he called back over twelve times using different telephone numbers. The first one and the last one was a number from the City of Beaverton, and they called me some nasty names. Never left any messages after the first call.
Over the weekend, I got over eight calls from Calltrol 123. I don’t know what they are, this is a new one. Shame on the telephone companies for allowing these “scammers” to prey on the American people. If you don’t recognize the telephone number, don’t answer it. If it’s a legitimate call from a friend, doctor, etc., you can always call them back as they will leave their phone number.
By the way, medicare never issues “plastic cards” because of the virus. It is a scam. Online searches for product support or technical help can trap you. The “scammers” have numbers set up to jump in and try to get you to “buy gift cards” and send them in to have something removed from your credit card; bogus airline tickets, technical support for iPhones. Go directly to the company’s website to find customer services, don’t ask devices such as Alexa or Siri to find customer service info. Never agree to pay for a service that should be free and don’t give anyone remote access to your computer. Don’t let the “scammers” make a “fool” out of you. Thank you.
Wilma M. Thurston
Beaverton
To our community
To the Editor:
Today this letter covers two topics; Gladwin County’s Master Gardeners and the Setting sail of the Mayflower.
First, as a resident of Beaverton and therefore, the county too, I want to thank all the master gardeners who work so very hard and with a great deal of forethought to make Beaverton, Gladwin, and all of us look so beautiful. And, yes, I hope this note will spark someone else to think about getting involved with the Gladwin County Master Gardeners. I would direct you to the MSU Extension office for more information.
Second, as one who can trace ancestry back to one Stephen Hopkins who came to what we know as Cape Cod and Plymouth Plantation in 1620, I herald the date of September 16, 1640, when the Mayflower started its voyage to the “New World.” As the book “Saints and Strangers” states, not every one of the 101 passengers were of the separatist religious group we know as the “pilgrims”. My ancestor was one of those “strangers” referred to in the book’s title. The separatists brought him and several other “strangers” with them, because they knew how to sail the ship! (Practical knowledge matters!)
Other European explorers and settlers had already come onto the shores of what we call the United States of America; the Spanish, the French, and the Dutch were prowling around! We celebrate the Mayflower pilgrims not only for their coming, but for what they wrote as one of the most important political documents of their time and ours as well: “The Mayflower Compact.” They were on board the Mayflower, anchored off Cape Cod, and they knew they were, first of all, off course, and second of all, that they were on their own. But they knew that they had one another, under the divine sovereignty of God and the earthly sovereignty of the King of England. So Elder Brewster and the other leaders of the separatists composed the “Mayflower Compact,” a social contract that put the common good of all before anything else, unity and community.
Oh, by the way, when did the Mayflower actually reach the coast of the new world? Now there is a question for all the Record’s readers.
Rev. Karen Blatt
Beaverton
Thank you
To the Editor:
We would like to thank everyone involved in making the memorial for our brother, Ronald Krahner a success. Especially his daughters, Verona, Stephanie, Heather, Corrina and their spouses and good friend, Marilyn. All the people that fried and brought food, and set up the lawn for a tent, and chairs.
We were limited because of COVID-19. This all took place on the “Krahner Homestead.” Brad Lower had the service and military honors. Ron had served in Vietnam. Ron will be missed at the Krahner Christmas Tree Farm, but his daughter and son-in-law will continue on.
Thanks again to everyone making this possible. Ron would have been pleased.
Sincerely,
Arlene, Dale, Rance and spouses.